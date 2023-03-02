First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $62.68 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $94.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.99.

