First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $186,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $49.68 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

