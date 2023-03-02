Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Fluor were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fluor by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Fluor Stock Up 2.6 %

FLR stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $37.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

