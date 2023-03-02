Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Position Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth about $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

