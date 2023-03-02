fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in fuboTV by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in fuboTV by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in fuboTV by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in fuboTV by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

