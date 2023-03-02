Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546,796 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 117,642 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gevo were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Gevo in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

In other news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $33,407.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

