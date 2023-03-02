Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,575,106 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,820,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 106,006 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $198,231.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,912,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,236,838.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 97,204 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $173,995.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,611,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,104,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 106,006 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $198,231.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,912,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,236,838.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,322,102 shares of company stock worth $9,244,139. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.85. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91.

DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.76.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

