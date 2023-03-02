Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $113.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

