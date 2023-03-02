Granger Management LLC Buys 4,940 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,452.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Granger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,883.0% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,746,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,738,000 after buying an additional 2,608,347 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,343.7% during the third quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,717,000 after buying an additional 999,862 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Alphabet by 1,960.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,665,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,689,727,000 after buying an additional 16,808,303 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,624.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,140.0% during the third quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.