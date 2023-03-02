Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Greif by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Greif Stock Up 3.6 %

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.