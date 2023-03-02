Haley Fisackerly Sells 3,890 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Entergy Stock Down 1.4 %
ETR opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
