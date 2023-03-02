Haley Fisackerly Sells 3,890 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ETR opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.59. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

