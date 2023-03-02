Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,527,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,716,000 after buying an additional 70,591 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,185,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,887,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,023,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE HE opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.