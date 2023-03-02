Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,809 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

