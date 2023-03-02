Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Hibbett Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.82 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hibbett by 15.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hibbett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

