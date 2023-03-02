Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Featured Articles

