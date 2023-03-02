Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,014,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after buying an additional 391,325 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.8 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.19. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 29.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Rating)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. Which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.