Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 2,383 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 319.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $58,000.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

OFC stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

