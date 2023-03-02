Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 285,494 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 1,968.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,494 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 36.2% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,634,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684,526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after acquiring an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,381 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 196.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CGAU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

