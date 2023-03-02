Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 60,807 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 358.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,807 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Navient Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Navient Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

