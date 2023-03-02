Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Donaldson by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

