Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 79.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 400.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

National Health Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.