Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 25,726 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FBK opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.06 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,668.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also

