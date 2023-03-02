Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,475 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.3 %

Schneider National stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

