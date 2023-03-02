Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,863 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ATRenew were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the second quarter worth $155,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in ATRenew by 69.7% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 193,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ATRenew by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRenew Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RERE stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. ATRenew Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

