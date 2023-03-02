Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $229.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.97. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

