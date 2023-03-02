Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 118.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,157 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 121,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $997,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 276,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.93%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

