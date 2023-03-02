Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.15 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,762,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $3,643,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 411.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 188,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.88 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,375.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

