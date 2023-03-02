Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 122,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $4,379,495.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,874,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,983,871.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,997 shares of company stock valued at $21,058,464. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on OSH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.