Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $887,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,035.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,112 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $887,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,035.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,250 shares of company stock worth $12,739,010. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

