Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after purchasing an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,921,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 23.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after buying an additional 291,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

