Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $244.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total transaction of $1,993,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,095.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.14, for a total value of $1,993,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,720 shares of company stock worth $52,176,866. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

