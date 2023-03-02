Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,038 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 80.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 789,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 45.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,761,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 550,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after buying an additional 359,038 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 84.89%. The business had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.