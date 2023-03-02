Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

