Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 181.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Barclays raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYNH opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

