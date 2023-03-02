Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 66.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after buying an additional 96,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 132.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.77.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.