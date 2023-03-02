Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.31 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 639.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 17.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $94.55 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

