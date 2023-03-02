Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,482,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,090,000 after buying an additional 1,799,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after buying an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after buying an additional 716,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Doximity Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of DOCS opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

