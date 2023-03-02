Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 118,338 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,338 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.4% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 195.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $15.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

