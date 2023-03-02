Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 29,394 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

LXP stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

