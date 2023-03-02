Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 32,591 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 214.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 831,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 124,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 79,776 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue bought 3,652 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VBTX stock opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

