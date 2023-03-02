Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 41,445 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,445 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,952,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,028,000 after buying an additional 718,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,040,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,279,000 after acquiring an additional 507,544 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

