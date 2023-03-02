Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 451 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in PLDT in the third quarter worth $837,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 34.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 89.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 21.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 658.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

PLDT Trading Up 1.2 %

PLDT Profile

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

