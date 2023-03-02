Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $210.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

