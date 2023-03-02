Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,064 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,322,000 after buying an additional 776,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 238.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 661,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 653,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 474,995 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

