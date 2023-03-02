Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 116.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALEX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.3 %

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.44%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.