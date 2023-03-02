Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

About Four Corners Property Trust

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.