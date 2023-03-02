Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,019,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,643,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after acquiring an additional 113,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

UFP Industries stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $392,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

