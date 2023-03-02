Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,778 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Amedisys by 9.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $179.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Amedisys’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile



Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

