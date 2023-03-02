Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,348 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,348 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NOG. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.