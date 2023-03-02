Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 14,807 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,548 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSIQ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Canadian Solar Profile

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

